BSE Odisha 10th Result Declared; 97.89 Per Cent Students Qualify HSC Exams

BSE Class 10 result declared

The Class 10 Odisha board exam results have been declared. The official result websites of the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE) --bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in -- have published the Class 10 results. More than five lakh students had registered for the BSE Class 10 exam this year. Students can access their Odisha board Class 10 results by using the roll numbers, registration numbers and dates of birth.

While 97.89 per cent regular students have qualified for +2 admission, 88 per cent ex-regular students have passed. In 5,945 schools, 100 per cent of students have passed Class 10 this year, the board said. This is “record result”, a board official while announcing the result said. For students unsatisfied with the board exam results, will be able to apply for an offline exam to be held later from July 5.

Students can check the BSE Odisha board results on some private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net apart from the official website of the board.

BSE Results Class 10: How To Check

Visit the official website

Insert required credentials

Submit and access the CBSSE 10th results

Candidates will also be able to access their Odisha 10th results through SMS facility. Candidates may send an SMS to: 5676750 typing OR01<roll no>.

BSE Odisha Matric result: Direct Links

Odisha HSC result 2021

Odisha Madhyama Sanskrit Result 2021

Open School result 2021

The BSE Odisha Class 10 annual examinations could not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The BSE Odisha results have been delayed this year due to the COVD-19 crisis. The Odisha board, this year, has allotted marks to the students of Class 10 on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. The declaration of results has also been delayed due to the COVID-19 circumstances.