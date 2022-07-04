  • Home
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: Check Class 10 result 2022 on the websites- bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 4, 2022 12:09 pm IST

Check Odisha 10th result 2022 at orissaresults.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Odisha 10th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will announce the Odisha Matric (Class 10) result 2022 on Wednesday, July 6. Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash told Careers360 that the Class 10 result will be announced on July 6 at 1 PM. Over 5.85 lakh (5,85,730) students appeared for this BSE Odisha Class 10 exam this year. The Odisha matric result once announced will be available on the websites- bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. To check and download the Odisha Board Matric results, candidates will need to enter their roll number and date of birth. CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live

The candidates will get their Class 10 result 2022 using log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth. BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen, download 10th scorecard and take a print out for further reference.

The students can also get their Class 10 result 2022 via SMS. To get the Odisha 10th result 2022 via SMS, candidates had to type ‘OR01 <Roll No>’ and send the SMS to 5676750. Last year, the pass percentage in the BSE Odisha 10th exam was 97.89 per cent.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Go to the official websites – bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in
  2. Find and click on the BSE 10th result link
  3. Insert the required login credentials
  4. Submit and check the BSE Class 10 Odisha results 2022
  5. Download Odisha 10th scorecard, take a print out for further reference.
