BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 On July 6; Official Website, Alternative Ways To Check

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 On July 6

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha Class 10 result of over 5.85 lakh students will be declared on Wednesday, July 6. The Odisha Matric (Class 10) Result 2022 will be announced at 1 pm. It has been witnessed that at the time of result declaration the official website either stops working or crashes. To avoid such technical glitches, students can also check their BSE Odisha Result 2022 Class 10 from alternative websites including bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in and odisha.indiaresults.com.

The BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 date and time was briefed by the Education Minister of Odisha State, Samir Ranjan Dash to Careers360. The minister stated that the Odisha Matric result 2022 will be announced on July 6 at 1 pm through a press conference. About 5,85,730 students who appeared in the Odisha Class 10 board examination can access their BSE Matric results by entering details like roll number and date of birth.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: Alternative Websites

bseodisha.ac.in

orissaresults.nic.in

odisha.indiaresults.com

The students can also get their Class 10 result 2022 via SMS. In order to get the BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 directly on mobile phone, students have to send a SMS in the following manner

Type - OR01 <Roll Number> and send it to 5676750.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has conducted the annual HSC examination between April 29 to May 7, 2022. Now the board is all set to announce the Odisha Matric Result 2022 on July 6.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: How to Check Online?