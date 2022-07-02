BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Next Week: Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash

Odisha 10th result 2022 next week

Odisha 10th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will announce the Odisha Matric (Class 10) result 2022 next week. The Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash told Careers360, "Odisha Class 10 result to be announced next week, date to be informed on Monday, July 4." Once announced, Odisha 10th result 2022 will be available on the official websites — bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. To check and download the Odisha Board Matric results, candidates will need to enter their roll number and date of birth.

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

This year, the Odisha Board 10th exams were held following all COVID-19 safety protocols. Over 5.85 lakh (5,85,730) students appeared for this BSE Odisha Class 10 examination across 3,540 centres.

The Odisha Class 10 board exam 2022 was conducted out of 80 marks for all subjects except the vocational trades and the third language. The students were examined on the basis of summative assessment and internal assessment.

Odisha 10th Result 2022: How To Check