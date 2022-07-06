Image credit: shutterstock.com Check BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 at bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

BSE Class 10 Result 2022 Live: The BSE Odisha Madhyamik Result 2022 will be announced today, July 6. Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash will announce the BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 at 1 PM through a press conference. The students will get to know the Odisha Matric pass percentage, merit list and BSE Odisha Result 2022 will be available on the websites- bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The students can download the BSE Odisha 10th scorecard using the direct link at bse.nic.in.

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

To download the Odisha Matric Result 2022 scorecard, the students need to use their roll number, date of birth. BSE Class 10 Result 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references.

Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 Link At Orissaresults.nic.in: Steps To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website – bseodisha.ac.in Click on the BSE 10th result link Enter all the required credentials and click on submit The Odisha Matric 10th result will appear on the screen Download the BSE Class 10 Odisha results 2022.

Over 5.85 lakh (5,85,730) students appeared for this BSE Odisha Class 10 examination across 3,540 centres. The students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in order to get passed the Class 10 exam.