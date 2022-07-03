BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 Date To Be Announced Tomorrow: Education Minister

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 at bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha 10th Result 2022: Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash will announce the BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2022 date on Monday, July 4. The education minister told Careers360 that the Class 10 result date will be announced tomorrow, and the 10th result 2022 will be announced next week. The BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 once announced, will be available on the websites- bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. ALSO READ | CBSE 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow? Direct Link, Websites To Download Scorecard

To check Odisha 10th result 2022, candidates need to use their roll number, date of birth. Click on the Class 10 result 2022 link, and enter the log-in credentials. BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen, download 10th scorecard and take a print out for further reference.

Over 5.85 lakh (5,85,730) students appeared for the BSE Odisha 10th exam 2022 this year held from April 29 to May 7. The Class 10 exam was held across 3,540 centres in the state.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: How To Check

Go to the official websites – bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in

Find and click on the BSE 10th result link

Insert the required login credentials

Submit and check the BSE Class 10 Odisha results 2022

Download Odisha 10th scorecard, take a print out for further reference.

BSE 10th Class result will also be available via SMS. To get the Odisha 10th result 2022 via SMS, candidates had to type ‘OR01 <Roll No>’ and send the SMS to 5676750. Last year, the pass percentage in the BSE Odisha 10th exam was 97.89 per cent.