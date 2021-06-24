  • Home
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 To Be Declared Tomorrow

Candidates can check their Madhyamik result on the official website of BSE Odisha--bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 24, 2021 5:04 pm IST

BSE Odisha Class 10 result will be announced tomorrow
New Delhi:

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, will announce the result of Class 10 students tomorrow, June 25, 2021. Candidates can check their Madhyamik result on the official website of BSE Odisha--bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in. The result link will be activated at 6 pm.

Recommended: Free Download Odisha Class 10th Board complete syllabus. Click Here

The Results of the Annual HSC, State Open School Certificate and Madhyama examination, 2021 will be placed before the examination committee of the board at 1 pm for approval. After being approved by the committee, the results of all the above three examinations will be published from the Head Office, Cuttack at 4 pm.

The results will be made available on the websites, bseodisha.ac.in from 6 pm onwards.

Apart from the websites of 10th Class result 2020 Odisha -- bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in, the BSE Odisha result can also be accessed at some private portals including examresults.net and indiaresults.com and through SMS service.

The Board had decided to cancel Class 10 board exams due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state. The Board had then released the alternative assessment method to give marks to Class 10 students. The students have been evaluated based on their marks in Classes 9 and 10 examinations.

How To Check Odisha Class 10 Results 2021

Step 1: Visit any of the result websites -- bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated BSE Odisha Class 10th result and insert the credentials

Step 3: Submit and access the BSE Class 10 Odisha results 2021

To access the BSE Class 10 Odisha results via SMS, candidates can send type OR01 <Roll No> and send SMS to 5676750.

The Odisha Class 10 results with the marks secured in all the subjects although can be downloaded from the website tomorrow, the mark sheets and pass certificates supporting the BSE Odisha 2021 result will be made available by the board later.

Last Year’s Pass Percentage

Last year, a total of 5,47,785 students had registered for the HSC board exam in Odisha and 5,34,843 appeared. Out of these, the result was declared for 5,33,831 students.

Among regular students, 79.71 per cent had passed. 57 per cent ex-regular students had passed, 70.91 per cent CC-Regular students had passed, and 53.7 per cent CC Ex-Regular students had passed the exam last year.

