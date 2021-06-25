BSE Odisha To Declare Class 10 Results Today

BSE Odisha Matric result 2021: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will announce the Class 10 results today, June 25.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 25, 2021 7:14 am IST

New Delhi:

BSE Odisha Matric result 2021: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will announce the results of Class 10 students today, June 25. Results will be published at 4 pm and will be available on the official websites at 6 pm. Board exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 students have been cancelled this year and results have been prepared using alternative methods. Class 12 results are expected in the second week of August.

Recommended: Free Download Odisha Class 10th Board complete syllabus. Click Here

The board will place the results before the examination committee at 1 pm and after approval, they will be published formally from the board head office at Cuttack.

Students will find the link to download their Madhyamik results on the official website of BSE Odisha--bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in, after 6 pm.

The board has also informed that results will be available via SMS.

To get the BSE Class 10 Odisha results via SMS, candidates can type ‘OR01 <Roll No>’ and send SMS to 5676750.

Physical copies of mark sheets and pass certificates supporting the BSE Odisha 2021 result will be distributed later.

Here are the steps to download BSE Odisha Matric Result 2021

  1. Go to the official website – bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in

  2. Find and click on the result link

  3. Insert the required login credentials

  4. Submit and check the BSE Class 10 Odisha results 2021

Last year, a total of 5,34,843 students had appeared in the matric exam, out of whom the result was declared for 5,33,831 students.

The pass percentage was 79.71 per cent for regular students.

