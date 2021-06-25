  • Home
Live

Odisha Class 10 Result 2021 Live Updates: BSE Odisha Madhyamik Result To Be Declared Today

Odisha Class 10 Result 2021: This year nearly five lakh students are expecting their BSE HSC results prepared based on the evaluation formula.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 25, 2021 8:20 am IST

BSE Odisha Class 10 result will be announced today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Odisha HSC 10th result will be announced today. Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will announce matric results this evening by 6 pm. The result will be released on the board's official website, 'bseodisha.nic.in', and official results portal, 'orissaresults.nic.in'. Odisha matric results will also be available on private result portals and through SMS. The Board couldn’t conduct the examinations this year in the wake of COVID-19. This year nearly five lakh students are expecting their BSE HSC results prepared based on the evaluation formula.

Recommended: Free Download Odisha Class 10th Board complete syllabus. Click Here

Follow Live Updates On BSE Odisha Class 10 Result Today

Live updates

BSE Odisha Class 10 result will be released on the board's official website, 'bseodisha.nic.in', and official results portal, 'orissaresults.nic.in'.

08:20 AM IST
June 25, 2021

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 Time

Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha 10th result will be released on the board website at 6 pm. 



08:15 AM IST
June 25, 2021

Odisha Matric Result 2021: List Of Websites

Odisha 10th result will be available on the following websites:

  • bseodisha.nic.in
  • bseodisha.ac.in
  • orissaresults.nic.in
08:13 AM IST
June 25, 2021

Odisha Matric Result 2021: How To Check

Odisha Madhyamik result or Odisha 10th result will be released on the board's official website. Students will be able to check the result by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website, 'orissaresults.nic.in'

Step 2: Click on the matric or SSC result link. 

Step 3: Enter the required details. 

Step 4: Submit and view your result. 

08:12 AM IST
June 25, 2021

Odisha 10th Result Today

Odisha 10th result will be announced today. The board will release the result on its official website, 'bseodisha.nic.in'. 


