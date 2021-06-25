Odisha Class 10 Result 2021 Live Updates: BSE Odisha Madhyamik Result To Be Declared Today

Image credit: Shutterstock BSE Odisha Class 10 result will be announced today

Odisha HSC 10th result will be announced today. Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will announce matric results this evening by 6 pm. The result will be released on the board's official website, 'bseodisha.nic.in', and official results portal, 'orissaresults.nic.in'. Odisha matric results will also be available on private result portals and through SMS. The Board couldn’t conduct the examinations this year in the wake of COVID-19. This year nearly five lakh students are expecting their BSE HSC results prepared based on the evaluation formula.

Follow Live Updates On BSE Odisha Class 10 Result Today