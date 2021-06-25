Odisha Class 10 Result 2021 Live Updates: BSE Odisha Madhyamik Result To Be Declared Today
Odisha Class 10 Result 2021: This year nearly five lakh students are expecting their BSE HSC results prepared based on the evaluation formula.
Odisha HSC 10th result will be announced today. Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will announce matric results this evening by 6 pm. The result will be released on the board's official website, 'bseodisha.nic.in', and official results portal, 'orissaresults.nic.in'. Odisha matric results will also be available on private result portals and through SMS. The Board couldn’t conduct the examinations this year in the wake of COVID-19. This year nearly five lakh students are expecting their BSE HSC results prepared based on the evaluation formula.
BSE Odisha Class 10 result will be released on the board's official website, 'bseodisha.nic.in', and official results portal, 'orissaresults.nic.in'.
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 Time
Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha 10th result will be released on the board website at 6 pm.
Odisha Matric Result 2021: List Of Websites
Odisha 10th result will be available on the following websites:
- bseodisha.nic.in
- bseodisha.ac.in
- orissaresults.nic.in
Odisha Matric Result 2021: How To Check
Odisha Madhyamik result or Odisha 10th result will be released on the board's official website. Students will be able to check the result by following the steps given below:
Step 1: Go to the official website, 'orissaresults.nic.in'
Step 2: Click on the matric or SSC result link.
Step 3: Enter the required details.
Step 4: Submit and view your result.
Odisha 10th Result Today
Odisha 10th result will be announced today. The board will release the result on its official website, 'bseodisha.nic.in'.