BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 Soon, Check Direct Link Here

Odisha board 10th result soon at bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education will release BSE Odisha 10th results soon. The BSE Odisha results for High School Certificate (HSC), Open School Certificate and Madhyama exams will be released online at bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in, an official update from the Board had said. There is a chance that, at the initial stages of the results’ declaration, the official portals might not respond. Candidates are advised to have patience and check the results after some time.

Recommended: Check Out Best Courses after 10th Standard - Click Here to Download Free E-book.

The candidates would need their registration details of the Class 10 examination to download their BSE Odisha 10th results.

The BSE Odisha Class 10 annual examinations could not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The BSE Odisha results have been delayed this year due to the COVD-19 crisis.

BSE Odisha 10th result 2021: Direct links

As soon as the results are declared, the direct link for BSE Odisha results will be updated here.

Apart from the official websites, the BSE Odisha 10th results will be released on private portals like examresults.net.

Candidates are advised to cross-check their results with official portals if they are accessing it from private portals.

BSE Odisha 10th result 2021: How To Check

Follow the steps given here to download your BSE Odisha results 2021:

Step 1: Click any of the direct link provided above

Step 2: Click on the results link for BSE Odisha 10th result

Step 3: Enter your registration details

Step 4: Submit and check your results

BSE Odisha 10th result 2021: Check Through SMS

Candidates will also be able to access their Odisha 10th results through SMS facility. Candidates may send an SMS to: 5676750 typing OR01<roll no>.

The Board had then released the alternative assessment method to give marks to Class 10 students. The students have been evaluated based on their marks in Classes 9 and 10 examinations.

The Odisha Class 10 results with the marks secured in all the subjects although can be downloaded from the website today, the mark sheets and pass certificates supporting the BSE Odisha 2021 result will be made available by the board later.