BSc Nursing Entrance Exam For LHMC, Associated Hospitals Next Week; Admit Card Released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the entrance examination of Lady Hardinge Medical College and Associated Hospitals, New Delhi. The admit card released is for admission to the B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing programme. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website-con.lhmcee.nta.ac.in using their application form number and date of birth.

The entrance examination will be conducted by NTA for admission to B.Sc. (Hons) Nursing Course on November 20, 2020, in the computer-based test (CBT) mode.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call any of the NTA Helpline numbers: 0120- 6895200, 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803 or write to NTA at con.lhmcee@nta.ac.in.” read the official notification.

The admit card has been issued only to those candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria. Candidates will be required to download the admit card from the official website as no admit card will be sent by post.

According to the official notification, “Candidate must not mutilate the admit card or change any entry made therein. Issue of admit card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process.”