British Council Creative Economy Scholarship: Indian Students Can Apply Till June 30

Ten scholarships worth a total of over 149,000 pound are on offer for Indian students and young professionals who want to pursue postgraduate studies in the area of Culture Policy and Arts Management at four universities in the United Kingdom (UK).

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 11, 2021 4:07 pm IST | Source: Career360

Birmingham City University, Goldsmiths University of London, King’s College London and University of Glasgow are participating in the scholarship scheme (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Registrations for the Creative Economy Scholarship offered by the British Council of India will end on June 30, 2021.

Birmingham City University, Goldsmiths University of London, King’s College London and University of Glasgow are participating in the scholarship scheme. Interested students can directly apply at the university websites.

Creative Economy Scholarship is for resident Indian citizens with “relevant work experience or proven interest in their subject area,” the council said.

“Applicants should be able to take up full-time course of study in the UK for the academic year from September/October 2021 – 2022 and are also required to have an undergraduate degree – in any field – to enable access onto one of the pre-selected postgraduate courses at one of the four UK universities,” the council said.

For more information about the scholarship programme, students can visit the website – britishcouncil.in.

“We are delighted to announce the Creative Economy Scholarship programme for Indian aspiring arts professionals, cultural entrepreneurs and future policy leaders. We want students who are passionate about a course of study in the arts sector and willing to engage as committed British Council cultural ambassadors for the 2022 UK-India programme – which marks India’s 75th year of Independence….” Jonathan Kennedy, Director Arts India, British Council, said.

