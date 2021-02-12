  • Home
Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Feb 12, 2021 5:57 pm IST

British Council Announces Scholarship For Women In STEM
New Delhi:

The British Council has announced a scholarship for women in STEM. This new scholarship is aimed at supporting women who wish to pursue postgraduate level programmes from the United Kingdom in areas related to Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics (STEM). Applications for the scholarship are open until mid-March 2021.

The scholarship will allow over 100 women from India and 19 other countries to obtain their advanced degree from a university in the UK, permitting them to further develop their careers in science.

The scholarship includes tuition fees, monthly stipend, travel costs, visa, and health coverage fees. “The scholarship is also open to women with dependants to apply and contains a provision for scholars that might need a short pre-sessional English course to achieve the language level needed to undergo their studies,” an official statement said.

The British Council has set up a website with information regarding the scholarship, including details of the courses available and contact information of participating universities.

