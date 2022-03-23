British Council Announces Post Graduate Scholarships To Students, Educators For 2022-23

Image credit: Shutterstock British Council offers postgraduate scholarships to students and educators

The British Council, the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, announced postgraduate scholarships for Indian students across various fields of study for the academic year 2022-23. 20 great scholarships for Indian students are being offered in collaboration with the UK government’s GREAT Britain Campaign and UK universities. A variety of subjects like Business, Finance, Humanities, Psychology Entrepreneurship, Design, Marketing, HR, Music and many more will be eligible across 16 UK universities.





Besides that, there are Seven scholarships for Justice and Law are offered for students from India who want to apply for human rights, criminal justice and commercial law at one of seven of the oldest and most prestigious law schools in the world.





A minimum of GBP 10,000 worth of scholarship each, meant towards the tuition fees for a one-year postgraduate course. The scholarships are especially offered to Indian students to undertake some of the most popular postgraduate programmes in the world from autumn 2022. The scholarships aim to provide Indian students with wider access to education in the UK, by building on the strong links between the two nations.