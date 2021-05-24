  • Home
  • Education
  • British Council Announces New Scholarship For Indian Students, Young Professionals

British Council Announces New Scholarship For Indian Students, Young Professionals

Ten scholarships worth a total of over 149,000 pound are on offer for Indian students and young professionals to pursue postgraduate studies in the area of Culture Policy and Arts Management at four universities in the United Kingdom.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 24, 2021 2:51 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Rajasthan To Provide Residential Facilities To College Students Under DBT Scheme
Uttarakhand Government To Provide Allowance, Education And Job To Children Orphaned By COVID
Punjab Government Announces Summer Vacation For School Students
Arvind Kejriwal Gives Rs 1 Crore Aid To Family Of Teacher Who Succumbed To Covid
Karnataka: Universities, Colleges Advised To Continue Online Classes
AICTE Launches YUVAK Scheme For Students To Understand Engineering Marvel Of Atal Tunnel
British Council Announces New Scholarship For Indian Students, Young Professionals
British Council announces new scholarships worth over 149,000 pound for Indian students, young professionals (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The British Council has invited applications for a new Creative Economy Scholarship programme. Ten scholarships worth a total of over 149,000 pound are on offer for Indian students and young professionals to pursue postgraduate studies in the area of Culture Policy and Arts Management at four universities in the United Kingdom.

Candidates can apply for the scholarship directly with the participating universities – Birmingham City University, Goldsmiths University of London, King’s College London and University of Glasgow, the council said.

Resident Indian citizens with “relevant work experience or proven interest in their subject area” can apply for the scholarships, it said.

“Applicants should be able to take up full-time course of study in the UK for the academic year from September/October 2021 – 2022 and are also required to have an undergraduate degree – in any field – to enable access onto one of the pre-selected postgraduate courses at one of the four UK universities,” an official statement said.

“We are delighted to announce the Creative Economy Scholarship programme for Indian aspiring arts professionals, cultural entrepreneurs and future policy leaders. We want students who are passionate about a course of study in the arts sector and willing to engage as committed British Council cultural ambassadors for the 2022 UK-India programme – which marks India’s 75th year of Independence….” said Jonathan Kennedy, Director Arts India, British Council.

For more information on the scholarship programme, visit the website – britishcouncil.in.

Click here for more Education News
Study Aborad British Council scholarships in india
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: States, Students' Reaction On Centre's Decision
Live | CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: States, Students' Reaction On Centre's Decision
MP Board To Announce Decision On Class 12 Exams In June First Week: School Education Minister
MP Board To Announce Decision On Class 12 Exams In June First Week: School Education Minister
CBSE's Annual Tele Counselling For Students, Parents Begins
CBSE's Annual Tele Counselling For Students, Parents Begins
‘Make Space In Crematorium’: Students Unhappy With Centre's Plan To Hold Class 12 Board Exams
‘Make Space In Crematorium’: Students Unhappy With Centre's Plan To Hold Class 12 Board Exams
Decision On Class 12 Board Exams To Be Taken At The Earliest: Education Minister
Decision On Class 12 Board Exams To Be Taken At The Earliest: Education Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................