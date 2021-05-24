British Council Announces New Scholarship For Indian Students, Young Professionals

Image credit: Shutterstock British Council announces new scholarships worth over 149,000 pound for Indian students, young professionals (representational)

The British Council has invited applications for a new Creative Economy Scholarship programme. Ten scholarships worth a total of over 149,000 pound are on offer for Indian students and young professionals to pursue postgraduate studies in the area of Culture Policy and Arts Management at four universities in the United Kingdom.

Candidates can apply for the scholarship directly with the participating universities – Birmingham City University, Goldsmiths University of London, King’s College London and University of Glasgow, the council said.

Resident Indian citizens with “relevant work experience or proven interest in their subject area” can apply for the scholarships, it said.

“Applicants should be able to take up full-time course of study in the UK for the academic year from September/October 2021 – 2022 and are also required to have an undergraduate degree – in any field – to enable access onto one of the pre-selected postgraduate courses at one of the four UK universities,” an official statement said.

“We are delighted to announce the Creative Economy Scholarship programme for Indian aspiring arts professionals, cultural entrepreneurs and future policy leaders. We want students who are passionate about a course of study in the arts sector and willing to engage as committed British Council cultural ambassadors for the 2022 UK-India programme – which marks India’s 75th year of Independence….” said Jonathan Kennedy, Director Arts India, British Council.

For more information on the scholarship programme, visit the website – britishcouncil.in.