BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week From November 1: UGC Issues Advisory To Colleges

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked colleges and universities to organise activities during BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week 2026, which will be observed from November 1 to 7. The programme is part of India's BRICS Chairship this year and will be held under Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment). The initiative aims to encourage students, teachers and other staff members to adopt environment-friendly habits in their daily lives.

In a letter dated October 30, the UGC asked higher education institutions to organise campus activities, awareness programmes and community drives throughout the week. The activities will cover seven themes, including healthy living, saving energy and water, reducing waste and promoting sustainable food habits.

BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week 2026: Day-Wise Schedule

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has shared a list of activities that colleges and universities can organise during the week.

Date Theme Activities November 1 Healthy lifestyle Yoga, walkathons, tree plantation and LiFE pledge November 2 Save energy Switch off unnecessary electrical appliances for an hour and organise awareness sessions November 3 Save water Promote rainwater harvesting, repair leaking taps and hold awareness campaigns November 4 Sustainable food Promote millets, traditional food and ways to reduce food waste November 5 Avoid single-use plastics Organise plogging drives and encourage reusable bags and bottles November 6 Reduce waste Collect e-waste and spread awareness about recycling and repairing November 7 Reduce waste Organise community clean-up drives and waste-to-art activities

UGC Encourages Student Participation

The UGC has asked colleges and universities to involve students, teachers and staff members in the activities. All departments, constituent units and field centres have also been encouraged to take part. Students can participate through green clubs, school eco-clubs, National Service Scheme (NSS) and National Cadet Corps (NCC) networks.

Institutions have also been asked to put up BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week and Mission LiFE posters and other publicity material on their campuses, including digital display boards.

They can share photographs, videos and updates about their activities on their websites and social media accounts using hashtags such as MissionLiFE, Proplanetpeople and BRICSforLiFE.

Colleges To Appoint Nodal Officers, Submit Reports By November 12

Colleges and universities must appoint a nodal officer to register their institution and upload details of the activities on the MoEFCC's Meri LiFE portal.

The ministry will also hold online orientation sessions from October 27 to November 7 to guide institutions about the programme. The sessions will take place through Webex in two daily slots, from 11 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm.

After the programme ends, participating institutions will have to submit a short report on their activities and best practices through the Meri LiFE portal by November 12, 2026.