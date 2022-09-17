BR Ambedkar University Releases Admission Brochure For UG, PG Programmes

  • Home
AUD Admission 2022: The university will admit students in 19 UG and 27 PG programmes. Of the 19, admissions to 18 UG programmes will be through the CUET 2022.

Updated: Sep 17, 2022

Ambedkar University admission brochure out
New Delhi:

The BR Ambedkar University on Friday released its admission brochure for undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic session 2022-23. It also said four new programmes will be launched from this session. Ambedkar University will admit students in 19 UG and 27 PG programmes, it said in a statement.

Of the 19, admissions to 18 UG programmes will be through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) while admission to the remaining one will be through Common Management Admission Committee (CMAC), the university said. Out of the total 27, admission to 20 PG programmes will be through CUET) and to seven through the entrance exam and interviews , it said.

The university is offering admissions on 2,522 seats in total with a break up of 1,123 (UG) and 1,399 (PG) programmes respectively, it added.

The merit list will be prepared according to the directions of University Grants Commission (UGC) taking in accordance the CUET provisions. Four new programmes, namely BA (H) Political Science, BBA (IEV) in Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development, MA (Criminology), MA (Comparative Literature) will be launched from this session, it said.

