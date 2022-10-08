  • Home
BR Ambedkar University Delhi Commences PG Admission 2022 Through CUET

Ambedkar University Admission 2022: The candidates can apply for PG programmes on the official website- aud.ac.in/admissions till October 27

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 8, 2022 7:44 pm IST

BR Ambedkar University Delhi Commences PG Admission 2022 Through CUET
Apply till October 27
Image credit: File

Ambedkar University Admission 2022: The BR Ambedkar University, Delhi has commenced the admission process for postgraduate (PG) programmes through Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022). The candidates can apply for PG programmes on the official website- aud.ac.in/admissions till October 27. "The admission portal of Dr B. R. Ambedkar University Delhi is live from today i.e. 07.10.2022 for PG admissions and will be open upto 27.10.2022," the university release read.

Ambedkar University will admit students in 27 PG programmes. The admission to around 20 PG programmes will be through CUET and seven programmes through entrance exam and interviews.

AUD Admissions 2022: Steps To Apply

  1. Visit the official website- aud.ac.in
  2. Click on application process link
  3. Use application number and date of birth
  4. Enter captcha
  5. Click on register
  6. Pay the application fee
  7. Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the UG admission process will be closed on October 12. The university is offering admissions for 1,123 (UG) and 1,399 (PG) programmes respectively.

