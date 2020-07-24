BPUT University To Give ‘Re-Appear’ Chance For Final Year Students

  • Home
Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Rourkela, Odisha, said the students who have been appearing in the online examinations will be given another chance to sit for offline examinations as a regular student.

Education | Edited by Shihabudeen Kunju S | Updated: Jul 24, 2020 8:25 pm IST

New Delhi:

Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Rourkela, Odisha, said the students who have been appearing in the online examinations will be given another chance to sit for offline examinations as a regular student. Dr Deepak Kumar Sahoo, Director Examinations, said in a statement that the students, who could not pass in their theory subjects for whatsoever the reason, will be given the chance to re-appear in the final year exams once the colleges are re-opened and normalcy restored.

Consequent upon order passed by Hon'ble Vice Chancellor on 24.01.2020, it is for the information of all concerned that if a regular student appeared this exit opportunity Final Semester On-line Examination: 2019-20 in a Theory subject (s) and could not pass for whatsoever the reason, he / she will be allowed to re-appear the examination in the Off-Line mode as a regular subject once the colleges are re-opened and normalcy restored,” the statement from Dr Sahoo said.

The BPUT University had earlier decided to conduct the final semester theory examinations for all courses tentatively from first week of July, 2020, onward on-line with open book system and set of innovative questions based on outcome based education, which tests the applied knowledge of the students.

The Students are allowed to appear the examination from their home or to use the broadband or computer facilities of the affiliated technical or professional institution and government Polytechnics nearest to their home as per their choice if adequate broadband or internet connectivity is not available in the interior rural and hilly areas of the State

The students who opt not to appear in the above said on-line examination can appear in the offline final examination of the University after re-opening of the educational institutions,” the BPU had also said in its earlier notification.

Colleges and other educational institutions have been closed in the country since mid-March in view of the precautions imposed to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

BPUT
