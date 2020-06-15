Image credit: Shutterstock BOSEM Manipur HSLC Results Declared

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) has released the Manipur HSLC result. Candidates can access and download their BSEM HSLC result 2020 through Manipur’s board websites, manresults.nic.in and bosem.in . Students can search their results by typing their roll numbers in the search field of manaresults.nic.in or bosem.in. This year, the overall pass percentage recorded is at 65.34%. The pass percentage for boys is at 70.88% and for the girls it is at 66.75%. The Manipur board has asked schools to collect the original certificates of the students from July 1 onwards. The certificates will then be distributed to students on a later date. The board has asked candidates who wish to apply for re-scrutiny to do so from June 18.

BSEM, in an official notice, said: “Any candidate who is desirous of re-scrutinizing his/her the examined answer scripts of the examination under the regulation of the Board may apply online in the Board’s official website www.bosem.in from 18th June to 2nd July, 2020 upto 4 pm with a fee of Rs 1000.” Compartmental exams for candidates who have failed in any one subject will be held in the last week of July.

As for the school wise performance, the pass percentage for government schools is at a lowly 40.65 % while aided schools performed better with 51.56%. Private schools recorded the best percentage with 74.38%. Among districts, Thoubal and Kakching retained the best percentage with 77.50%.

More than 19,000 girls and 19,000 boys appeared for the exams this year taking the total number of students to over 38,000. The Manipur 10th exams were held between February 17 to March 5.

Students can check the Manipur board 10th result 2020 through manresults.nic.in by entering their roll numbers. Follow these steps to check Manipur HSLC results 2020.

Step 1: Visit manresults.nic.in or bosem.in

Step 2: Enter your roll number in the search field and click submit

Step 3: The website will take you to your results

Step 4: Download your results copy for future reference