BOSEM HSLC Result 2020: Manipur Board 10th Result @ Manresults.nic.in

Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM) has released the BOSEM HSLC result today. The BOSEM results are available online at manresults.nic.in. Candidates may check their Manipur Board results from the official website after entering their roll number. 65.34 per cent of the students have cleared the Manipur 10th exam. Reshmi Nandeibam of Pitambara English School, Kwakeithel in Imphal town topped the BOSEM 10th exam with 579 marks out of 600. Huidrom Rohid Singh of St Johns English High School, Nambol was ranked second with 578 marks while Khumanthem Bobosanga Singh of Eureka Academy, Thounaojam secured the third rank with 572 marks.

BOSEM HSLC results 2020: How to check

Students can check the Manipur board 10th result 2020 through manresults.nic.in by entering their roll numbers. Follow these steps to check Manipur HSLC results 2020.

Step 1: Visit manresults.nic.in or bosem.in

Step 2: Enter your roll number in the search field and click submit

Step 3: The website will take you to your results

Step 4: Download your results copy for future reference

Apart from the official website hosted by the National Informatic Centre (NIC), the results are available online at bosem.in and also on private portals like examresults.net.

Manipur Education Minister Th. Radheshyam, in a video message, said that 38,390 candidates appeared in the examination and 25,084 passed the examination with a pass percentage of 65.34 per cent, reported Press Trust of Indian.

The pass percentage of boys was 70.88 per cent and that of girls was 66.76 per cent.

Last year the HSCL pass percentage was 79.69 per cent.

Thoubak and Kakching districts were the best performing districts with a pass percentage of 77.50 per cent followed by Bishnupur 69.08, Chandel and Tengnoupal 65.39.

The pass percentage of Imphal West district was 62.39 per cent while that of Imphal East was 57.70 per cent.

The pass percentage of private school students was 74.38 per cent while that of government schools was 40.65 percent and that of government-aided schools was 51.56 per cent. The examination was conducted at 140 examination centres across the state from February 7 and ended in March before the lockdown started.

(With PTI Inputs)