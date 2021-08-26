Books Released In Urdu, Sanskrit To Help Raise Students' Awareness Of Sports

  • Home
Four books -- two each in Urdu and Sanskrit -- aimed at providing basic understanding of sports among students, were released here on Wednesday by Olympians and educationists.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 26, 2021 9:22 am IST | Source: PTI

Four books-- two each in Urdu and Sanskrit have been released
Ghaziabad:

Four books -- two each in Urdu and Sanskrit -- aimed at providing a basic understanding of sports among students, were released here on Wednesday by Olympians and educationists. The books were released during the workshop 'Chalo Khel Ki Dhara' held at Hindi Bhawan in the heart of the city.

The programme, attended by over 50 representatives from four districts, was organised by NGO "Sports: A way of life".

The books -- 'Khel Kayda', 'Krida Paricharika', 'Khel Safa' and 'Krida Ek Jeevan Padati' have been authored by Dr Kanishka Pandey. Olympian Ashok Kumar, son of hockey legend Dhyan Chand, was among other dignitaries who released the books.

"This type of sports awareness would lead our coming generations towards better sports activities. Our country finished at the 48th spot in the Tokyo Olympics, while China secured second place.

These books will help enhance sports activities in children from the beginning of their education," said Kumar, a key member of India's 1975 World Cup-winning hockey team.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Education News
