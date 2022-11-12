  • Home
  • Education
  • Book Explaining Benefits Of Zinc Presented To Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra

Book Explaining Benefits Of Zinc Presented To Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra

The book has been written by Pavan Kaushik and it includes comprehensive work on the benefits of zinc for good health and a healthy economy.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 12, 2022 4:35 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Kerala Government Sends Ordinance To Remove Governor As Chancellor To Raj Bhavan
Teachers Play Vital Role In Shaping Society, Must Strive To Impart Quality Education: Bihar Chief Minister
School Fee Disputes ‘Virtually Resolved’, Calcutta High Court Disposes Of Petitions
Supreme Court Seeks Details From Centre About Ukraine-Returned Medical Students Who Availed Academic Mobility
Kerala Government Launches 'Goal Project' To Provide Basic Football Training For Five Lakh Students
President Murmu Launches AICTE Engineering Books In Odia; Inaugurates Other Projects Of Education Ministry
Book Explaining Benefits Of Zinc Presented To Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra
The book, 'We All Have Zinc in Our Lives - Galvanising India's Economy and Health', is written by Pavan Kaushik.
Jaipur:

A new book, 'We All Have Zinc in Our Lives - Galvanising India's Economy and Health', written on the benefits of the metal was recently presented to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra here. A comprehensive work on the benefits of zinc, the book has been written by Pavan Kaushik, former vice president and head of corporate communication at Hindustan Zinc - the only integrated zinc producer in India with mines and smelters located in Rajasthan.

"We need zinc for good health and also for a healthy and sustainable economy. It is a research-based book which would give readers an insight about zinc...," the author said. According to the book, an adult human body contains about two to three grams of zinc, much needed for the body's enzymes and immune system to function properly. Also Read || Technology Education Should Be Imparted In Hindi; Other Languages: Kalraj Mishra

Mr Kaushik said that people, in general, are not aware that zinc helps in preventing diarrhoea, vision problems, hair fall, memory loss, tooth decay, heart diseases, ulcers and more. "It is widely used in cosmetics and multivitamins. Zinc has proved to be effective in preventing osteoporosis and DNA damages as well,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Book
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICMAI CMA Intermediate, Final December 2022 Registration Ends Today At Icmai.in
ICMAI CMA Intermediate, Final December 2022 Registration Ends Today At Icmai.in
Allahabad University Admission 2022: BA LLB Counselling Begins; Allotment Result On November 13
Allahabad University Admission 2022: BA LLB Counselling Begins; Allotment Result On November 13
DU NCWEB UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Pay Admission Fee Against Third Cut-Off Tomorrow
DU NCWEB UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Pay Admission Fee Against Third Cut-Off Tomorrow
OJEE Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration Begins; Details Here
OJEE Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration Begins; Details Here
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Adds 22 MBBS Seats In Round 2 Of UG Counselling
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Adds 22 MBBS Seats In Round 2 Of UG Counselling
.......................... Advertisement ..........................