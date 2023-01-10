Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court while hearing a plea to postpone Joint Entrance Examination Main 2023 (JEE Main 2023) exam today, January 10, said that any order passed to delay the exam will have a cascading effect. Adding that extraordinary circumstances do not seem to exist, the High Court said that if an aspirant does not fare well in JEE Main January 2023 session exam, can appear in the April session of it. “It wouldn't be appropriate to restrain the respondent from conducting a pan India exam,” the Bombay High Court according to Live Law said. The JEE Main 2023 is set to be conducted twice -- first in January and the second in April.

The bench of acting Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and J Sandeep V Marne heard the PIL filed by Anubha S Sahai. The petitioner in the PIL said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) made the announcement of the exam on a very short notice and the January session of JEE Main clashes with Class 12 board exams, pre-boards and viva-voce of CBSE, ICSE and other state board examinations. The petition also demanded the relaxation of 75 per cent eligibility criteria.

The Bombay High Court says, "As far as the challenge to the eligibility criteria is concerned, the counsel for petitioner seeks time to file rejoinder and argue. It will be relevant at the time of admission to the course after June 2023." The matter is posted in February, the court added.

In educational matters, power of judicial review is negligible, the court noted. “There is an SC judgment stating even if a policy is not good, the Court cannot intervene,” the Bombay High Court added.