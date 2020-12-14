Bombay High Court Allows MBA Admission On Basis Of GMAT, XAT, ATMA, MAT

MBA Admissions: Maharashtra Aspirants Request To Consider ATMA 2020

The Bombay High Court has ordered the Maharashtra state government to allow admission to MBA on the basis of GMAT, MAT, ATMA and XAT scores. A government circular issued on March 26, 2020 had said that scores in these national-level entrance exams would not be valid for admission to MBA programmes in state-owned institutions in Maharashtra. As per that circular, management aspirants had to appear for at least one of three exams -- MAHMBA/MMS CET (MS-CET), GMAT or CAT -- to be eligible. As per the Bombay High Court order, this policy will not be implemented from this academic year (2020-21) but “may operate from the next academic year 2021-22”.

Aspirants of postgraduate management courses, MBA and MMS 2020 in Maharashtra had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court. They complained that the AIMS Test for Management Admission (ATMA) 2020 held on July 6 was considered for admission to the postgraduate management courses until March 16. They also argued that they were not aware that the ATMA was no longer and that the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MS-CET) was held on March 14 and 15, that is, before the government circular was issued.

The Bombay High Court decided in the students’ favour, directing the state government and three of its departments “consider the petitioners eligibility for admission on the basis of ATMA, XAT, MAT, GMAT examinations for the admission process being undertaken for the current academic year 2020-21”.

The last date of MHT CET counselling 2020 registration is December 15, 2020. The provision MHT CET merit list will be released on December 18, 2020.