  • Home
  • Education
  • Bombay Educational Institutions: High Court Granted Interim Stay On No Fee Hike

Bombay Educational Institutions: High Court Granted Interim Stay On No Fee Hike

The Bombay High Court granted an interim stay on the state government's resolution that directed all the educational institutions in the state to not hike their fees for the academic year 2020-21 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 26, 2020 4:32 pm IST | Source: Press Trust of India

RELATED NEWS

CBSE To Announce Result In July; Optional Improvement Exam Later
CBSE Board Exam Results By July 15; Top Court Approves Assessment Scheme
Himachal Pradesh Board To Hold Compartment Exams In August-September
CBSE’s Revised Draft Notification On Board Exam, Result Expected Today
UP Board To Announce Class 10, 12 Result Tomorrow
Classes On Loudspeaker: Jharkhand Teacher Beats Odds Of Online Learning
Bombay Educational Institutions: High Court Granted Interim Stay On No Fee Hike
Bombay High Court Granted Interim Stay On No Fee Hike
Mumbai:

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted an interim stay on a Maharashtra government resolution that directed all the educational institutions in the state to not hike their fees for the academic year 2020-21 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 8, 2020, the state government had issued the resolution saying that no educational institution in the state shall hike their fees for the academic year 2020-21. The resolution also directed all the institutions to not collect any balance fees of the year 2019-20 or fees for the year 2020-21 at one go, but give parents an option to deposit it monthly or quarterly.

Aggrieved by the order, several educational trusts running schools across the state approached the High Court seeking the order to be quashed and set aside.

In an interim order, a division bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Riyaz Chagla on Friday stayed operation of the government resolution pending final hearing and disposal of the petitions.

The petitioners include the Association of Indian Schools, Global Education Foundation, Kasegaon Education Trust and Dnyanseshwar Mauli Sanstha.

The Kasegaon Education Trust, which runs a school in Navi Mumbai, argued through their lawyers Milind Sathe, Saket Mone and Prateek Seksaria, that the resolution was violative of their fundamental rights and curbed their rights to administer their educational institutions which includes right to regulate and fix fees.

"The petitioner is further aggrieved by the impugned notice in as much that the same threatens action under the Epidemic Diseases Act. The decision of the government is an illegal exercise of statutory power," the petition filed by the Kasegaon Education Trust said.

Click here for more Education News
Educational Institutions Bombay High Court
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UP Board Class 10, 12 Result Tomorrow At 12 Noon: Important Points
UP Board Class 10, 12 Result Tomorrow At 12 Noon: Important Points
Goa Board Releases Class 12 Results
Goa Board Releases Class 12 Results
Goa Board HSSC Result 2020 Declared: Live Updates
Goa Board HSSC Result 2020 Declared: Live Updates
Goa Board HSSC Result 2020: How To Check GBSHE Results
Goa Board HSSC Result 2020: How To Check GBSHE Results
Goa Board Class 12 Exam Result Today At 5 pm
Goa Board Class 12 Exam Result Today At 5 pm
.......................... Advertisement ..........................