Board Exams Toppers Are From Different Regions: Bihar Education Minister

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 26, 2021 4:51 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Bihar board examination results have been announced for the Class 12 students within 41 days of the papers. Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary announced the results during a press conference. Bihar School Board Chairman Anand Kishore has also announced the names of those students who have excelled in different streams-- Science, Commerce and Arts.

Read More|| BSEB Class 12 Result 2021: Girls Top In All Streams

The students scored a pass percentage of 78.94 this year. Out of 13,40,268 candidates, 10,45,250 candidates have passed the exams.

The pass percentage for the Arts stream is 77.97 per cent, for the Commerce stream is 91.48 per cent, and 76.28 per cent for the Science stream, the pass percentage is 76.28 per cent.

He informed that Madhu Bharti along with Kailash Kumar have topped the Bihar board with 92.06 percent.

“The Bihar Board has been the first one to hold the board exams and declare the results for three consecutive years”, he added.

Bihar School Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary congratulated the Bihar Board officials to conduct the examinations in a smooth manner.

“We have travelled a long distance with respect to the examinations in Bihar. I would also congratulate the Bihar School Board Chairman for being felicitated as the outstanding education minister. This has been achieved by maintaining the sanctity of the exams and conducting the exams on time”, he said.

The students who have excelled in the exams belong to different areas of the states and not just the capital city Patna, he noted. Patna has been considered as the hub of learning is Bihar.

He further noted that a major factor in the Bihar board exams result in all the three streams -- Arts, Commerce and Science, the girl students have emerged to be the topper.

“We have always talked of encouraging the girls to take up studies and form their own careers. They have been excelling in all the fields”.


