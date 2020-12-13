Image credit: Twitter -- @DrRPNishank Board Exams: Ramesh Pokhriyal To Interact With Teachers On December 17

After his webinar with students on December 10, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will now interact with teachers to talk about the upcoming board exams. Although the Education Minister did not announce dates for JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021, or CBSE board exam 2021 in his last webinar, he informed students about his ministry’s plans for board and competitive exams.

In a review meeting earlier, the education ministry decided to seek suggestions from students, teachers, and parents regarding the upcoming board and competitive exams.

Earlier, Mr Pokhriyal held similar webinars with education stakeholders to know their views on conducting exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

#EducationMinisterGoesLive: Highlights From The Webinar With Students

In the last webinar, Mr Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the Ministry will examine the suggestion positively to hold JEE Main 2021 in multiple sessions.

Mr Pokhriyal said that JEE Main 2021 syllabus will remain same as previous years. A proposal is under examination where students will be given the choice to answer 75 questions (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) out of 90 questions (30 questions each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics).

The minister said alternatives to CBSE practical exams will have to be explored if students are not able to visit schools to do lab work.

Informing about CBSE board exam 2021, the minister said that the consultations with the stakeholders are in progress for deciding the dates it will be announced soon based on the feedback from stakeholders.

Regarding NEET 2021, Mr Pokhriyal said that the Medical entrance exam will be held for sure. “There is no plan to postpone NEET,” Mr Pokhriyal said. Answering a question that asked for an alternative mode of exam, Mr Pokhriyal said, “We have conducted NEET in offline mode till now...but we will take it into consideration if students want online NEET exam”.

