Remaining Board Exams, JEE Main, NEET, Other Entrance Tests In July? 10 Points

CBSE has decided to conduct the remaining board exam from July 1 to July 15.

Remaining board exams, the engineering entrance exam JEE Main, the medical entrance test NEET and other tests are scheduled to be held in July. These exams were postponed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. As the COVID-19 cases are still on rise in the country, according to sources, remaining board examinations and competitive tests for engineering and medical colleges are unlikely to be held in July. “The situation doesn't seem conducive to hold these examinations,” education ministry sources have said.

"Safety of students is paramount. The situation doesn't seem conducive to hold these examinations," sources in the Education Ministry said, adding that some exams may be cancelled and competitive exams like NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate) or the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) are likely to be postponed. Educational institutions have been closed since March 16 in view of the preventive measures installed to stop the spread of coronavirus. The decision to reopen schools and colleges will be taken after a meeting with the stakeholders in July, Ministry of Home Affairs has said. While some states have cancelled the board exams, petitions have been filed against CBSE and CISCE's decision on holding exams in various courts. The CBSE is likely to inform the Supreme Court on Tuesday about its decision on conducting the pending class 10 and 12 board exams, which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials told news agency PTI. The board last week told the court it will "very shortly" take a decision, after a plea by a group of parents sought quashing of the notification for conducting the remaining class 10 and 12 exams from July 1 to 15 and demanded that the students be awarded marks based on an internal assessment or in line with marks allotted for practical exams. A similar request has been made by the Maharashtra, Delhi and Odisha governments to the HRD Ministry. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has allowed students to opt out of the exam. This decision by the CISCE was taken after a parent had filed a petition against the Council's decision on holding exams in July. Students can change the choice of exam status any time prior to the conducting of the exam, provided the intimation of change in option is given by school to the CISCE prior to the conduct of the exam, CISCE has decided. CBSE had decided to conduct the remaining board exam from July 1 to July 15. On entrance exams like JEE Main and NEET, sources have said that it is difficult to cancel these exams as they are crucial for admission to engineering and medical courses. So, these exams will be postponed to another date. JEE Main and NEET are scheduled for July 18-23 and July 26, respectively.