Board Exams In March 2022: State-Wise List, Schedule And Other Details

List of states to conduct board exams in March

Board Exams 2022: Amid decline in COVID-19 cases, many states and central boards have decided to conduct board exams 2022 in offline mode. While Bihar and Madhya Pradesh are conducting the term 1 board exams for class 10 and 12 in February, states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat will conduct their board exams in March.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have announced the term 2 exam schedule. The CBSE class 10, 12 exams will be held offline from April 26, 2022, while CISCE is likely to conduct ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 semester 2 exams in the last week of April.

Here is the state-wise list and updates of Class 10, Class 12 board exams scheduled to be conducted in March 2022.

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Board Exam 2022

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct HSC or Class 12 board exams from March 4 to April 30 and SSC or Class 10 board exams will be conducted from March 15 to April 4 in offline mode.

"Considering the large number of students appearing for the examination and other technical issues related to non-availability of devices, it will be difficult to conduct the examination online. Hence, the board has decided to conduct the board exams offline," Sharad Gosavi, the director of the Maharashtra board said earlier this month.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will conduct the SSLC or Class 10 exams 2022 from March 28. Around 9 lakh students take the SSLC exams in Karnataka every year. Last year, the exams were postponed in view of COVID-19 and later held in the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) pattern.

Gujarat Board Exam 2022

The GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022 will be conducted from March 28 to April 12.

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2022

The CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022 will be held as per schedule in offline mode. According to the schedule, CGBSE Class 10 board exam 2022 will be conducted from March 3 to 23 and Class 12 exams will take place from March 2 to 30.

Mizoram MBSE HSLC, HSSLC Board Exam 2022

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released the dates for High School Leaving Certificate Examinations (Class 10) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (Class 12) final examinations. Class 10 exams will begin on February 28 and end on March 16. Class 12 exams will begin on March 1 and end on March 25.