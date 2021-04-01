  • Home
Board Exams In Jammu Summer Zone, Mizoram Begin Today

The board exams held in offline mode have been conducted amidst the ongoing coronavirus situation following COVID-19 guidelines. Jammu Summer zone has started their Class 12 board exams while the Mizoram board has begun their Class 10 final exams.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 1, 2021 11:54 am IST

The board exams in Jamu Summer zone and Mizoram held in offline mode have started today (Representational image)
New Delhi:

The summer zone of Jammu and Mizoram had begun their board exams from today. The board exams held in offline mode have been conducted amidst the ongoing coronavirus situation following COVID-19 guidelines. Jammu Summer zone has started their Class 12 board exams while the Mizoram board has begun their Class 10 final exams.

While the Faculty of Science and Arts have commenced their Class 12 Jammu Summer zone exams with the Geography paper today, April 1, Faculty of Home Science and Commerce will begin their Class 12 exams from April 5 with the General English paper. The JKBOSE Class 12 exams for all the faculties will end on April 29. Mizoram board, on the other hand, has started their Class 10 exams with the English paper. Class 10 Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) exams will end on April 15 with the Mathematics paper.

Also Read || List Of States Holding Classes 10, 12 Board Exams In April

Practical Exams

The schools in the Jammu Summer zone had concluded their Class 12 practical exams. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) had earlier asked the schools to conduct the Class 12 practical exams on their own from March 10 and end them before the theory papers. The MBSE Class 10 or HSLC practical exams of Science, Introductory Information Technology and Home Science will however start on April 16 and will continue till April 20.

Exam Day Guidelines

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the school education boards have installed several guidelines so that students appearing for the exams and the exam functionaries are safe and do not contact the coronavirus. Wearing masks, maintaining social distance have been made mandatory. Moreover, to compensate for the loss of studies during the lockdown, MBSE has even reduced the Class 10 syllabus.

