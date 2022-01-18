Board Exam LIVE: Latest Updates On Class 10, 12 Exam Dates; Term 1 Results, Status On School Closure

  • Home
Board Exam Live: While the CBSE, ICSE term 2 board exams have been scheduled to be held in March-April are are yet to announce the exam dates, a few state boards have already released the 2022 board exam dates. Follow updates on exam dates, sample paper, evaluation criteria here.

New Delhi:

While states like Madhya Pradesh will hold the MPBSE pre-board exams in take-home mode from January 20, several boards including CBSE and CISCE is yet to release the date sheets for the term 2 exams. The term 2 board exams have been scheduled to be held in March-April. A few state boards including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar have already released the 2022 board exam dates.

Also, several cities and states including Delhi, Maharashtra and West Bengal have announced the closure of schools considering the rise in Covid cases in the country.

The boards which held the term 1 exams in December 2021, including the CISCE and CBSE boards, are yet to release the Class 10, 12 term 1 score cards.

Follow updates on exam dates, sample paper, evaluation criteria here.

12:37 PM IST
Jan. 18, 2022

Pre Board Exam 2022 Class 12

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the pre-board exam datesheets for the 2021-22 exams. The board will start the pre-board exams from January 20. Read More



