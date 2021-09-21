No Exam, Registration Fees For Students Who Lost Parents To COVID-19: CBSE

Class 10, 12 students who have lost their parents to Covid do not need to pay exam fees: CBSE

Students appearing for Class 10 and 12 board exams next year will not have to pay any registration or examination fees if they have lost their parents due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here Recommended: Explore your Admission Chances in DU colleges. Check Now

"The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the country adversely and keeping in view its impact on students, CBSE, as a special measure for the academic session 2021-22, has decided that neither the examination fees nor the registration fees will be charged by the Board from the students who have lost both parents or surviving parent or legal guardian or adoptive parents due to COVID-19 pandemic," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

"The schools while submitting the list of candidates for class 10 and 12 examinations will provide the details of these students after verifying the genuineness," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)