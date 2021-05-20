  • Home
West Bengal Board Exams To Be Held After COVID-19 Crisis Is Contained: Minister

West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu on Thursday said this year's state board examinations will be held once the COVID-19 crisis is contained.

May 20, 2021

West Bengal Board Exams To Be Held After COVID-19 Crisis Is Contained: Minister
WB Madhyamik, HS exams will be held once the COVID-19 situation improves, Education Minister Bratya Basu said (representational)
Kolkata:

West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu on Thursday said this year's state board examinations will be held once the COVID-19 crisis is contained. Mr Basu also said that officials of his department will sit for talks with senior members of board of secondary education and council of higher secondary education, and a decision would be taken in consulation with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, keeping all safety concerns in mind.

"In the past 100 years, the world hasn't faced a crisis situation such as the one we are facing right now. There is, however, a rule of nature, and the pandemic would not rage on forever. Once the situation is brought under control the exams can be held," Mr Basu told reporters at Bikash Bhavan -- the state education department headquarters.

The minister further said that midday meals will be made available in all schools, where buildings were being converted into COVID-safe homes in accordance with the administration's directions. State board examinations for classes 10 and 12 were earlier slated to be held in June.

