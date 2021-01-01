  • Home
CBSE Board Exam Dates 2021: The government's announcement of CBSE board exams timing has come as a "big relief" to students and teachers amid the COVID-19-induced disruptions and the delayed schedule will give them enough time to prepare, according to school principals.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 1, 2021 6:58 pm IST | Source: PTI

Board Exams Announcement A Big Relief, Students Will Get Enough Time To Prepare: Principals
New Delhi:

The government's announcement of CBSE board exams timing has come as a "big relief" to students and teachers amid the COVID-19-induced disruptions and the delayed schedule will give them enough time to prepare, according to school principals. Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had announced on Thursday that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would conduct board exams for Classes 10 and 12 physically from May 4 to June 10 next year. Practical examinations will be conducted by schools from March 1 and the results will be announced by July 15.

"The announcement...is a student-friendly step to ease the pressure the COVID-19 pandemic has put on the student community. Students will now have enough time to prepare for the boards and improve their academic score," said Alka Kapur, Principal, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh.

"Furthermore, they might even get an opportunity to appear at least once for physical exams in the school and will also have enough time to get their doubts solved before the board exams in May. This will definitely boost their confidence," she added.

Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams are being delayed this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Sangeeta Hajela, Principal of DPS Indirapuram, even though the board exams are scheduled later than usual, the announcement has brought clarity. "...we would be geared up.... We will be aligning our students' preparation and staff accordingly," she added.

Priyanka Barara, Principal of MRG School in Rohini said, "We are very happy with this development because now it will give more time to children for their preparation for practicals."

"During the entire year when the classes were being conducted virtually, children did not get enough opportunity to actually do hands-on experiment which are an important component of our 10th and 12th education system. Now...it is possible to call children in very small batches with all precautions and help them get enough practice for their practicals and we can give enough time to solve problems that students may have before the board examinations," she said.

Jyoti Arora, Principal of Mount Abu School, said, "The exam schedule released by the ministry is student-friendly and gives enough time to students to prepare well. The timely announcement of schedule has given a big relief to students and teachers all across India and CBSE schools abroad." "The proposed date of result announcement is also appropriate and justified in the present circumstances,” she said.

Bharat Arora, General Secretary of Action Committee of Unaided Private School, an umbrella organisation of more than 1,500 private schools across India, said, "We appreciate strategic planning of the Union Ministry of Education and the Central Board of Secondary Education with regard to conduct of CBSE Board Examinations 2021." "Starting (the exams) in the first week of May will give ample time to students and teachers to prepare better," he added.

