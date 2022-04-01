  • Home
States including West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka will conduct their final exams in April.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 1, 2022 6:40 pm IST

Board Exams 2022: State-Wise List Of Class 10, 12 Exams In April
Many state boards are set to commence their final examination in April
New Delhi:

2022 seems to be a year of reviving offline examinations for students of Class 10 and 12. Whether it is about the central or state board, there are preparations going on to take the final board exams offline everywhere. While many boards have already started conducting their final examination in February and March, few boards are set to commence their final exams in April.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and many more have started the examinations in March. However, states including West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka will conduct their final exams in April.

Here’s the list of state-wise board exams which are scheduled to begin in April 2022.

West Bengal

The West Bengal Higher Secondary (HS), or Class 12, examination is starting from Saturday, April 2. The examination will conclude on April 27, 2022. The first exam will be First Language paper (Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi). This year, the candidates will write in the exam from their respective schools and not from the other schools affiliated with the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE).

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate Examination will be starting from April 27 with First Language paper and will end on May 9 with OSSC Main Language Paper-2 (Sanskrit, Arabic and Persian). In order to download the AP SSC time table 2022, a candidate must visit the Andhra Pradesh’s Board of Secondary Education’s official website - bse.ap.gov.in.

Karnataka

Karnataka Class 12, or Pre-University (2nd PUC), final examinations are commencing from April 22, 2022, and will end on May 18, 2022. All the exams will start at 10:15 AM and will end at 1:30 PM. The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka PUC 2 annual exam 2022 timetable is available on the official website-- pue.kar.nic.in.

