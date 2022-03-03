Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Exam Begins Today; List Of 10th, 12th Exams This Week

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check state-wise 10th, 12th exams this week

CBSE, CISCE Term 2, Board Exams 2022 LIVE: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will start conducting their class 10 exam from Thursday (March 3). The class 10 exam will be held in a single shift on all exam days, from 9 am to 12:15 pm. Students will have to reach the exam venue by 9 am.

Apart from Chhattisgarh, the Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) will conduct their HSC class 12 exam from March 4, while the SSC, 10th exam will commence from March 15. The students who will appear in their board exams need to follow the mandatory Covid-19 guidelines; without face mask and hand sanitiser, they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce the result of term 1 exam, the term 2 exam will be held from April 26.