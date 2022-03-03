Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Exam Begins Today; List Of 10th, 12th Exams This Week
Apart from Chhattisgarh, the Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) will conduct their HSC class 12 exam from March 4, while the SSC, 10th exam will commence from March 15
CBSE, CISCE Term 2, Board Exams 2022 LIVE: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will start conducting their class 10 exam from Thursday (March 3). The class 10 exam will be held in a single shift on all exam days, from 9 am to 12:15 pm. Students will have to reach the exam venue by 9 am.
The students who will appear in their board exams need to follow the mandatory Covid-19 guidelines; without face mask and hand sanitiser, they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre.
Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce the result of term 1 exam, the term 2 exam will be held from April 26.
CBSE Term 2 Board Exams For Classes 10, 12 From April 26
Rajasthan RBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022
The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) has released schedules for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. RBSE Class 12 final exams will be held from March 24 to April 26 and Class 10, exams have been scheduled between March 31 and April 26
Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022: How To Download
- Visit the official website-- pue.kar.nic.in
- Under the 'Bulletin Board' section, click on the 'download time table' link
- A PDF will appear on the screen
- Download the PDF time table and take a printout.
Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Exam Dates Revised
The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has decided to revise the dates of 2nd PUC, class 12 board exam 2022 to avoid clash with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022). JEE Main session 1 will be held from April 16 to 21. Read More
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Exam Starts Today
