Board Exam 2022 LIVE: CGBSE 12th, CBSE Practical Exams Begin Today; CBSE Term 1 Result Awaited
Board Exams 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will conduct the Higher Secondary or Class 12 board exam 2022 from March 2, while Class 10 exam will be held from tomorrow, from March 3. The Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) will conduct the Class 10 and 12 exams from March 4.
Board Exams 2022: State boards across the country will start conducting their class 10, 12 exams from March. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will conduct the Higher Secondary or Class 12 board exam 2022 from March 2, while Class 10 exam will be held from tomorrow, from March 3. The Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) will conduct the Class 10 and 12 exams from March 4.
Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI-Based Personalized Coaching, Take a Free trial today Start now
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct term 2 practical exams from today, March 2 and these exams can continue till 10 days before the theory examinations.
The students who will appear in their board exams need to follow the mandatory Covid-19 guidelines; without face mask and hand sanitiser, they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre.
Meanwhile, the results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 final exams conducted in November-December last year are awaited. According to information shared by board officials, these results may be announced in March or after term 2 exams.
Live updates
Board Exam 2022: Follow this blog for latest updates on state board exam status, admit card details, CBSE term 1 result date and time, term 2 syllabus, sample paper, marking scheme.
Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th Exams 2022
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will conduct the board examinations for Class 10 (Matriculation) and Class 12 (Intermediate) in offline mode from March 24. Date sheets for these exams have been released.
RBSE Rajasthan Board Exam Schedule
The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 exam schedules. While the Class 12 Senior Secondary exams will be held from March 24 to April 26, the Secondary, or Class 10, exams have been scheduled between March 31 and April 26.
Chhattisgarh Board Removes Mandatory 2 Assignment Submission Criteria
CGBSE has removed the mandatory two assignment submission criteria for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022. Read More
JEE Main 2022 To Be Held Twice
Ending all speculations, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main dates for the 2022 exams have been announced. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct JEE Main 2022 twice. The first session of JEE Main 2022 will be held in April while the second session has been scheduled to be conducted in May.
CGBSE Board Exams 2022
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will conduct Class 10board exams 2022 from March 3. According to the schedule, CGBSE Class 10 board exam 2022 will be conducted from March 3 to 23.
CBSE Term 2 Practical Exams 2022
Schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct term 2 practical exams from today, March 2 and these exams can continue till 10 days before the theory examinations. Read More
CBSE, CISCE Term 2; Check State-Wise 10th, 12th Exams In March-April
Many state boards including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat will start their board exams 2022 in March. Complete List of States Here.