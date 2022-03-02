Check state-wise 10th, 12th exams schedule

Board Exams 2022: State boards across the country will start conducting their class 10, 12 exams from March. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will conduct the Higher Secondary or Class 12 board exam 2022 from March 2, while Class 10 exam will be held from tomorrow, from March 3. The Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) will conduct the Class 10 and 12 exams from March 4.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct term 2 practical exams from today, March 2 and these exams can continue till 10 days before the theory examinations.

The students who will appear in their board exams need to follow the mandatory Covid-19 guidelines; without face mask and hand sanitiser, they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre.

Meanwhile, the results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 final exams conducted in November-December last year are awaited. According to information shared by board officials, these results may be announced in March or after term 2 exams.