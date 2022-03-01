Board Exams 2022 Live: CBSE Term 1 Result Awaited, State Board Exams In March
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: Results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 final exams conducted in November-December last year are awaited.
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: Results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 final exams conducted in November-December last year are awaited. According to information shared by board officials, these results may be announced in March or after term 2 exams. Meanwhile, some other states have already conducted their final exams and many state boards’ exams are scheduled to begin in March.
Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI-Based Personalized Coaching, Take a Free trial today Start now
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.
Maharashtra, Assam, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh are some of them. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Matric and Inter exams are over and results are expected soon.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is yet to release date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 final exams for the 2022 batch.
CBSE and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has decided to go with a two term board exam system this year. Both will hold term 2 exams from April and date sheets are yet to be announced.
Follow this blog for updates on CBSE term 1 result date and time, BSEB Bihar board result updates, UPMSP UP board exam date sheets, Maharashtra HSC, SSC and other updates:
Live updates
CBSE term 1 results expected in March. UP board exam dates awaited. Maharashtra, Assam, Jharkhand and other state board exams are scheduled for March. Live updates here:
CGBSE 12th Exam 2022 From March 2: Important Exam Day Guidelines
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will conduct the Higher Secondary, class 12 exam from March 2. The class 12 exam will be held in a single shift on all exam days, from 9 am to 12:15 pm. Students will have to reach the exam venue by 9 am.
Instructions To Follow At Exam Centre
- Carry face mask, hand sanitiser, and follow Covid guidelines mentioned on the admit card
- Students are not allowed to carry any type of electronic devices to the exam hall. Students will be frisked while entering the examination centre and any electronic device will not be allowed
- Candidates must reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the reporting time
- Before answering the questions, read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Practical Exams 2022 From March 2
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams from March 2. The schools need to conduct the practical exams following the Covid-19 protocols. "To avoid crowding and social distancing, the school may consider splitting the group/ batch of students in sub groups of 10 students each. First group of 10 students may attend the lab work while the other is doing pen and paper work and vice-versa," CBSE release mentioned. Read More
CBSE: Angry Students Want Update On Results
What people are saying about CBSE results on social media:
CBSE will release literally everything except the date sheet and term 1 result— NAINA (@Naina_2728) February 28, 2022
It's high time to release CBSE term 1 result. More than 2 months required for an Objective assesment result. #Term1result— Kartik Agarwal (@Magneto059) February 28, 2022
We need cbse term 1 result#cbseterm1results— Diptanil deb Roy (@DiptanildebRoy2) February 28, 2022
Maharashtra HSC Exams 2022 Postponed
Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 final exams exams for second and third language subjects, earlier scheduled for March 5 and 7, will now be conducted on April 5 and 7.
English, Other Subjects' Question Bank Class 12 Maharashtra State Board
The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Maharashtra has released question banks for SSC or Class 10 and HSC or Class 12 board examination students. Download link.
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: What Official Said
"The board is working to announce the term 1 result in March, but there are views to announce the term 1 result jointly with term 2. An official announcement on term 1 results will be soon," a board official told Careers360.
When Is CBSE Term 1 Result?
According to board officials, CBSE term 1 results can be expected in March. The board is also considering the possibility of announcing these results after term 2 exams. Read more here.
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Class 10, Class 12 Official Websites
List of websites for CBSE term 1 results:
- cbseresults.nic.in
- results.gov.in
- digilocker.gov.in
CBSE Term 1 Result Class 10, Class 12 2021: How To Download Mark Sheets
Students can download their CBSE term 1 result mark sheets from board websites or DigiLocker. Follow these steps:
- Go to cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in or results.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the option for Secondary (Class 10) or Senior Secondary (Class 12) results.
- Login with roll number and school number to download mark sheets.