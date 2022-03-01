Board Exams 2022 Live: CBSE Term 1 Result Awaited, State Board Exams In March

Image credit: Shutterstock Board exams 2022: CBSE, BSEB results, UP board date sheet updates (representational)

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: Results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 final exams conducted in November-December last year are awaited. According to information shared by board officials, these results may be announced in March or after term 2 exams. Meanwhile, some other states have already conducted their final exams and many state boards’ exams are scheduled to begin in March.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI-Based Personalized Coaching, Take a Free trial today Start now

Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

Maharashtra, Assam, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh are some of them. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Matric and Inter exams are over and results are expected soon.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is yet to release date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 final exams for the 2022 batch.

CBSE and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has decided to go with a two term board exam system this year. Both will hold term 2 exams from April and date sheets are yet to be announced.

Follow this blog for updates on CBSE term 1 result date and time, BSEB Bihar board result updates, UPMSP UP board exam date sheets, Maharashtra HSC, SSC and other updates: