Board Exams 2022: CBSE, CISCE Term 2; Check State-Wise 10th, 12th Exams In March-April

These states will conduct Class 10, 12 board exams in March-April

While several boards including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are set to conduct the term 2 exams in April, many other state boards including Maharashtra and Rajasthan will start their board exams 2022 in March. CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE UPDATES

The CBSE Class 10, 12 exams will be held offline from April 26, 2022, while CISCE is likely to conduct ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 semester 2 exams in the last week of April.

Here is the list of state-wise updates on Class 10, Class 12 board exams in March-April

SEBA Class 10 HSLC Exams

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will start the High School Leaving Certificate Examinations (HSLC), or Class 10 exams. The HSLC Class 10 exam is scheduled to begin with English on March 15, and will conclude on March 31 with the Language papers.

RBSE Exams 2022 Class 10, 12

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will conduct Class 10 and Class 12 final exams from March 24, following COVID-19 guidelines. Rajasthan Education Minister BD Kalla had in January said that more than 20 lakh students will take the Class 10, 12 final exams this year from 6,074 centres.

Maha HSC, SSC Board Exams

Maharashtra HSC, or Class 12, board exams will be conducted from March 4 and April 7 and the SSC, or Class 10, board exams will be conducted from March 15 to April 18.

GSEB Exams Class 10, 12

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams between March 28 and April 12, 2022.

Karnataka Board Exams

Karnataka SSLC exam 2022 will begin on March 28 and end on end on April 11, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) said. The board also said that the time table is tentative, which means it may be changed later.

Chhattisgarh Board Exams

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will conduct Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022 from March 3 and March 2 respectively. According to the schedule, CGBSE Class 10 board exam 2022 will be conducted from March 3 to 23 and Class 12 exams will be held between March 2 and March 30.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear a plea seeking the cancellation of physical exams for Classes 10 and 12 exams to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and several other state boards this year. The plea has sought directions to the CBSE and other education boards, which have proposed to hold board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 in offline mode, for devising other modes of assessment. The plea filed by the Class 10 and 12 students of over 15 states sought an alternative assessment method for the upcoming board exams.