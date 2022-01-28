Board Exams 2022: Bihar, Madhya Pradesh; List Of States To Conduct 10th, 12th Exams In February

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check state-wise board exams schedule

Board Exams 2022: Amid the Covid-19 pandemic situations, many states are yet to decide on conducting the board exams, even central boards- CBSE, CISCE have not announced the dates for conducting the term 2 exams. Meanwhile, states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh will conduct their 10th, 12th exams from February maintaining the Covid-19 protocols.

In Bihar, the board exams will commence from February 1, while in Madhya Pradesh, the board exams will start with class 12 from February 17.

Board Exams 2022: State-Wise 10th, 12th Exams Schedule in February

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Exams

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced Class 10 or Matric or Class 12 Intermediate final exam dates. Bihar Board Matric exam will begin on February 17 and end on February 24. BSEB Inter Exam 2022 will start on February 1 and end on February 14.

The admit card of the Bihar Board, BSEB 10th, 12th exams have been released, download hall ticket at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

MP Board Exams 2022

The Madhya Pradesh board (MPBSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022 dates. Class 10 exams will be held from February 18 and Class 12 exams will begin on February 17.

The admit card of the MP Board exams has been released, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Mizoram MBSE HSLC, HSSLC Board Exam 2022

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released has released the dates for High School Leaving Certificate Examinations (Class 10) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (Class 12) final examinations. Class 10 exams will begin on February 28 and end on March 16. Class 12 exams will begin on March 1 and end on March 25.