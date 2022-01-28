  • Home
  • Education
  • Board Exams 2022: Bihar, Madhya Pradesh; List Of States To Conduct 10th, 12th Exams In February

Board Exams 2022: Bihar, Madhya Pradesh; List Of States To Conduct 10th, 12th Exams In February

Board Exams 2022: In Bihar, the board exams will commence from February 1, while in Madhya Pradesh, the board exams will start with class 12 from February 17

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 28, 2022 4:22 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result LIVE: Updates On Term 1 Scorecards, Term 2 Exam Dates, Sample Papers
GATE 2022 From Next Week; Preparation Tips For Candidates
#PostponeGATE2022 Trends: Candidates Demand Exam To Be Deferred Amid Covid Scare
Two-Language Policy Is No Setback, Clear NEET Exemption Bill, Tamil Nadu Government Tells Governor
INI CET 2022 July Session On May 8; Registrations From January 31
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Applicants Can Resign Round 1 Seats Till February 3; Details Here
Board Exams 2022: Bihar, Madhya Pradesh; List Of States To Conduct 10th, 12th Exams In February
Check state-wise board exams schedule
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

Board Exams 2022: Amid the Covid-19 pandemic situations, many states are yet to decide on conducting the board exams, even central boards- CBSE, CISCE have not announced the dates for conducting the term 2 exams. Meanwhile, states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh will conduct their 10th, 12th exams from February maintaining the Covid-19 protocols.

In Bihar, the board exams will commence from February 1, while in Madhya Pradesh, the board exams will start with class 12 from February 17.

Board Exams 2022: State-Wise 10th, 12th Exams Schedule in February

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Exams

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced Class 10 or Matric or Class 12 Intermediate final exam dates. Bihar Board Matric exam will begin on February 17 and end on February 24. BSEB Inter Exam 2022 will start on February 1 and end on February 14.

The admit card of the Bihar Board, BSEB 10th, 12th exams have been released, download hall ticket at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

MP Board Exams 2022

The Madhya Pradesh board (MPBSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022 dates. Class 10 exams will be held from February 18 and Class 12 exams will begin on February 17.

The admit card of the MP Board exams has been released, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Mizoram MBSE HSLC, HSSLC Board Exam 2022

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released has released the dates for High School Leaving Certificate Examinations (Class 10) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (Class 12) final examinations. Class 10 exams will begin on February 28 and end on March 16. Class 12 exams will begin on March 1 and end on March 25.

Click here for more Education News
MBSE MBSE HSSLC Exam Bihar Board Exam CISCE Board Exam state board exams MP Board exam cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result LIVE: Updates On Term 1 Scorecards, Term 2 Exam Dates, Sample Papers
Live | CBSE Class 10, 12 Result LIVE: Updates On Term 1 Scorecards, Term 2 Exam Dates, Sample Papers
No Schools Will Be Closed Down, Says Andhra Pradesh Education Minister A Suresh
No Schools Will Be Closed Down, Says Andhra Pradesh Education Minister A Suresh
GATE 2022 From Next Week; Preparation Tips For Candidates
GATE 2022 From Next Week; Preparation Tips For Candidates
IIT Guwahati Researchers Find Similarities Between Dark Matter And Neutrinos
IIT Guwahati Researchers Find Similarities Between Dark Matter And Neutrinos
#PostponeGATE2022 Trends: Candidates Demand Exam To Be Deferred Amid Covid Scare
#PostponeGATE2022 Trends: Candidates Demand Exam To Be Deferred Amid Covid Scare
.......................... Advertisement ..........................