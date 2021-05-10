Telangana Class 10 results will be declared on the basis of internal assessment

The Telangana Government has cancelled Telangana Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) exams in the wake of spiralling COVID-19 cases across the country. The Class 10 students of Telangana will be evaluated on the basis of “objective criteria”, which will be developed by the Telangana SSC board. The TS SSC exams, last year too, had been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic and the students were evaluated based on “internal assessment”.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana had scheduled the Class 10 SSC exams between May 17 and May 26, 2021. For the Class 10 students, the details of the objective criteria, an official statement while announcing the cancellation of exams said, will be announced later. Students unsatisfied with their results will also be provided with an opportunity to clear the exam when the COVID-19 situation improves.

Telangana Board SSC Result: Objective Criteria

TS BSE is yet to announce the evaluation method, or the “objective criteria”, to be followed while promoting the students of Class 10 cancelled exams.

The Telangana board last year, as well, allotted marks on the basis of scores obtained in internal assessment exams.

"The Chief Minister has decided that all the 10th Class students will be promoted to the next class by giving them grades based on their internal assessment marks," an official press release issued last year said.

As many as 5,34,903 Class 10 students in the Telangana were promoted last year. The Telangana SSC exams began on March 19, 2020. Three exams out of the total 11 were conducted before the nationwide coronavirus lockdown was enforced in March; the rest were postponed.

The Telangana Government, this year, will promote 53,79,388 students studying in Classes 1 to 9 to the next classes without examination, state Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said earlier.