Class 10 board exams: States announce promotion based on internal assessment

Seven states have cancelled their Class 10 board exams owing to rising COVID-19 cases. A few states have announced promotion for Class 10 students on the basis of internal assessment. Few states have also given students the option to appear for final papers later along with Class 12 board exams, in case they are dissatisfied with their marks.

Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir have cancelled their Class 10 board exams.

Earlier the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled the Class 10 board exams. It will announce an ‘objective criterion’ to evaluate the students. Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has also cancelled the ICSE Class 10 board exams and the Council will “devise a fair and unbiased criterion for declaring Class 10 results. The criterion, as well as the date of declaration for results, will be announced later.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that the government is yet to decide on the new assessment criteria for Class 10 students. The state has cancelled the HSC board exams due to “worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic”. The state will announce the promotion criteria and date of results together. The Class 12 exams will remain postponed.

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir School Education Board had cancelled the remaining JKBOSE Class 10 board exams. The students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment and their performance in the board exams that have already been conducted. The students will be evaluated on the basis of the assignments and projects submitted as part of the schools assessment along with marks obtained in the board exams.

Haryana

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal has also announced cancellation of BSEH Class 10 board exams and introduction of internal assessment for Class 10 students. He said the result of Class 10 will be declared on the basis of the internal assessment of students. BSEH had already issued the admit cards for Class 10 board exams that were to be held between April 22 to May 15.

Telangana

Telangana has also cancelled the Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) board exams. Class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of an ‘objective criteria’, which will be developed by the Telangana SSC board. The board said that, “Intermediate first year students will be promoted without exams. Exams will be held whenever possible at a future date”.