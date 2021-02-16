CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2021: List Of Deleted Topics In English

CBSE Class 10 English paper is scheduled to be conducted on May 6, 2021. With only three months left for the board examinations to begin, students preparing for it amid the COVID-19 pandemic must be stressed. Earlier last year, the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had announced a reduction of 30 per cent of the CBSE syllabus. Students are advised to adhere to the reduced syllabus and prepare accordingly.

Students must focus more on prescribed English NCERT textbooks rather than reference books as the NCERT books are devised according to the CBSE syllabus.

To practice important questions that are frequently asked in the board examinations, students can look for previous years' questions papers. Old question papers and sample papers help in revising the syllabus in a very short period of time. The CBSE English sample papers and mock tests have been uploaded on the official website of the board- - cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in. Students must practice with the old CBSE Class 10 English question papers and sample papers for self-assessment and prepare well for the upcoming board exam.

Students can refer to the subject-wise list of deleted topics given below and get an understanding of the course they have to cover for the board exams 2021.

List Of Deleted Syllabus Of Class 10 English (Language and Literature)

GRAMMAR

Use of Passive Voice

Clauses: Noun, Adverb clauses of condition and time, Relative • Prepositions

FIRST FLIGHT – Text for Class 10

Literature FIRST FLIGHT

1. How to Tell Wild Animals

2. Trees

3. Fog

4. Mijbil the Otter

5. For Anne Gregory

FOOTPRINTS WITHOUT FEET

1. The Midnight Visitor

2. A Question of Trust

3. The Book That Saved The Earth