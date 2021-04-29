CBSE, ISC exam dates: Important points

With the rising trend in COVID-19 cases, several state boards including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra, Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have postponed their board exams 2021. While the rescheduled dates are awaited, students are anxious as to when the boards will release the revised exam dates or if, at all, the examination will be conducted. The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) April session has been postponed and the medical entrance test NEET PG has been postponed and the application form for NEET UG is also awaited.

Several boards have cancelled the Class 10 board exams and have decided to promote the students on the basis of criterion to be developed by the boards. However, the Bihar School Examination Board has been successful in conducting the Class 10 and Class 12 exams and announced its results in record time.

Board Exam, NEET, JEE Main Dates: Important Points