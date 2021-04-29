Board Exams, NEET, JEE Main Dates? Important Points
While the rescheduled dates of several state board and engineering (JEE Main) and medical entrance (NEET PG) exams are awaited, students are anxious as to when the exam conducting bodies will release the revised exam dates or if, at all, the examination will be conducted.
With the rising trend in COVID-19 cases, several state boards including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra, Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have postponed their board exams 2021. While the rescheduled dates are awaited, students are anxious as to when the boards will release the revised exam dates or if, at all, the examination will be conducted. The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) April session has been postponed and the medical entrance test NEET PG has been postponed and the application form for NEET UG is also awaited.
Several boards have cancelled the Class 10 board exams and have decided to promote the students on the basis of criterion to be developed by the boards. However, the Bihar School Examination Board has been successful in conducting the Class 10 and Class 12 exams and announced its results in record time.
Board Exam, NEET, JEE Main Dates: Important Points
CBSE on April 14 postponed its Class 12 exams and cancelled Class 10 final exams. The board will review the situation and will decide on Class 12 exam dates after June 12. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations, an official statement said.
Following the CBSE’s decision to cancel exams, the CISCE has also cancelled the Class 10 ICSE exams and have postponed the ISC Class 12 exams.
While announcing the JEE Main postponement news, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had said that the revised dates will be announced at least 15 days prior to the date of examination. The engineering entrance exams were supposed to be held from April 27.
While the sole examination for admission to undergraduate medical exam, NEET, has been scheduled for August 1, the application has not yet been released. NEET PG which was scheduled to be held on April 18, has been postponed considering the surge in COVID-19 cases
The Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced the postponement of Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) board exams.
Uttar Pradesh Board has postponed Class 12 exams till May 20. The new UP Class 12 date sheet will be released in the first week of May after evaluating the COVID-19 situation.
Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) Class 12 board exams have been postponed in the light of increasing COVID-19 cases in the state. The board exams were scheduled between May 10 to May 25. Chief Minister Office, Gujarat said that, “the new dates will be announced after reviewing the coronavirus situation on May 15”.
In view of the COVID-19 situation in Rajasthan, the state government has decided to postpone Class 10 and 12 final exams and will promote the students of Classes 8, 9, and 11 to the next higher classes without exams.
The Punjab government had announced promotion for all Class 10 students. The PSEB last month had postponed Punjab Class 12 board exams by about a month. The exams of Class 10 were scheduled to start from May 4 and that of Class 12 was to commence from April 20.
On similar lines, the Haryana Government has decided to postpone Class 12 exams and cancel Class 10 board exams 2021 in light of rising COVID-19 cases.
The state has postponed Telangana Class 12 board exams and cancelled Class 10 board exams. The new dates for Class 12 students will be informed at least 15 days prior to the commencement of exams.s 12 board exams will be announced by the first week of June.
In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Madhya Pradesh has postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams by a month. The MPBSE board exams 2021 were supposed to begin from April 30 for Class 10 and from May 1 for Class 12.