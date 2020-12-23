Board Exams 2021: Madhya Pradesh Cancels Winter Vacation In School From December 26

  • Home
Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has cancelled the winter vacations for schools from December 26 to December 31, 2020 and has asked to continue with the teaching session.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 23, 2020 9:51 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

New Delhi:

Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has cancelled the winter vacations for schools from December 26 to December 31, 2020 and has asked to continue with the teaching session. This decision has been taken to compensate for the time lost due disruption in school studies caused by COVID-19 pandemic. As per the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department cancelling of the winter break will give more time to students to study and allow them to ask doubts and have extra classes with teachers.

School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh said, “The Department of School Education has canceled the winter vacation from 26 December to 31 December announced for the school's teaching session 2020-21. This decision has been taken to provide sufficient time for students to communicate directly with teachers for the preparation of board and local examinations”.

Few students have reacted to the government's decision.

One of the students asked the authorities to clarify if the new directive is only applicable to Class 10 and 12 students.

“Does this decision apply to students and teachers of all classes? Or just on the students and teachers of 10 V 12 V, it is not known in which classes the holidays of the students and teachers have been canceled, “ the student asked.

The Madhya Pradesh government had announced closure of schools in March due to spread of COVID-19 virus. It reopened schools for Classes 10 and 12 from December 18 keeping in mind the upcoming CBSE Board exams 2021 and state board exams 2021.

