Board Exams 2021, JEE, NEET Will Be Based On Reduced Syllabus: Education Minister

While interacting with the teachers and students of Kendriya Vidyalaya today, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, in the live webinar announced that the students will be asked questions in the upcoming board exams 2021 on the basis of the revised syllabus. The Education Minister further said that the engineering entrance test -- JEE Main 2021, and medical entrance test -- NEET 2021, will also be held on the basis of reduced syllabus. The education boards including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and several state boards have reduced the syllabus of Class 10 and Class 12 as a one-time measure considering the hardships the students were facing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read More: Education Minister Live Updates: No Questions From Reduced Syllabus In Board Exams, JEE, NEET

Mr Pokhriyal during the webinar said, "The students will only have to study the revised syllabus for their CBSE board exams and other exams based upon CBSE board syllabus 2021 such as (Joint Entrance Examination (JEE 2021) and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET)). The questions will only be asked from that portion".

During the live interaction with the Kendriya Vidyalaya students and teachers, Mr Pokhriyal further stated that schools will resume for offline classes soon for the students. The minister also said, along with the offline classes, online classes will still be continued.

Also Read: No Need To Panic About CBSE Board Exams 2021: Education Minister

Before this webinar, Mr Nishank went live to declare the CBSE exam dates, and JEE Main dates. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations have been scheduled between May 4 and June 10. while the 2021 practical exams will begin from March 1 and will continue till the beginning of theory papers. The CBSE results will be announced by July 15.

This year, JEE Main will be held in four sessions -- February, March, April and May and students can apply and appear for all the sessions. The registration window for the JEE Main 2021 February session is still under way. Students can apply online for the JEE Main 2021 exam till January 23. The JEE Main 2021 February session will be conducted between February 23 and February 26. However, students are awaiting dates on NEET 2021.