Board Exams 2021: CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet Tomorrow At Cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Class 12 time table for the board exams 2021 tomorrow, February 2, 2021. While announcing the board exam dates, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on December 31, said that the Class 12 CBSE board exams will be held between May 4 and June 10. The practical exams, according to the upcoming CBSE 2021 board exam dates, will begin on March 1 and are scheduled to continue till the start of the theory exams. The datesheet mentioning the subject-wise CBSE Class 12 board exam dates and the time-table will be released tomorrow. There has been no official announcement made regarding the time of the release of the Class 12 date sheet.

As soon as the CBSE Class 12 datesheet 2021 is released, students due to take the upcoming board exam 2021 will be able to access it from the CBSE websites -- cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2021: To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website – cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the new website

Step 3: Click on the CBSE Class 12 date sheet link under the latest updates section

Step 4: Select the class and from the next window, download the PDF CBSE date sheet

The board has already released the CBSE Class 12 sample papers along with their marking schemes for all the subjects including Accountancy, Physics, Mathematics, Biology and Psychology. The CBSE Class 12 sample papers contain all the questions asked in the previous years and the associated marking scheme. With the help of CBSE Class 12 sample papers, students taking the CBSE Class 12 exams 2021 can check the type of questions asked and the weightage of questions from each unit.

Considering the hardships the students faced during the period of COVID-induced lockdown with respect to online classes and loss of studies in the process, the board has also reduced the CBSE Class 12 syllabus considerably. The CBSE Class 12 syllabus 2021 has been rationalised to the extent possible by keeping the core concepts. Students can check the CBSE Class 12 reduced syllabus and prepare for their exams accordingly so that they do not waste time studying extra. The deleted portion of Class 12 CBSE, however, is applicable only for the upcoming 2021 board exam. The subject-wise Class 12 deleted syllabus has already been updated on the board’s website.