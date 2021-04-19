Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE will use internal assessments and practical exam marks to promote Class 10 students

Due to the present situation emerging out of the second wave of coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent restrictions imposed by the government to contain its spread, the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has cancelled Class 10 board exams 2021 and postponed for those in Class 12, a statement released by Education Ministry said.

However, the Education Ministry has said that CBSE will work out a system--‘objective criterion’-- to evaluate the students' performance for preparing the Class 10 Board exam results.

Elaborating on the ‘objective criterion’, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said CBSE will use internal assessments and practical exam marks to promote Class 10 students to the next class.

Students will also be provided with an opportunity to take the exams in cases they are not satisfied with the marks obtained through ‘objective criterion’. “A candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams,” the official statement said.

However, CBSE has so far not announced any scheme for the evaluation of Class 10 students.

CBSE Evaluation Criteria 2020

In 2020, CBSE had cancelled Class 10 and Class 12 examinations due to the pandemic and announced a scheme to assess the students based on their performance in the examinations. The board awarded the students based on their performance in the papers they had attempted. For the students who had not attempted a minimum of three papers, the result was based on the internal evaluation.

Here’s how Class 10 students were assessed last year:

a) For the students, who had completed all their examinations, their results were based on their performance in the examinations.

b) For students who had appeared in the examinations in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects was awarded in the subjects whose examinations had not been conducted.

c) For students who have appeared in the examinations in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects were awarded in the subjects whose examinations had not been conducted.