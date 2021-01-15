Board Exam Date 2021 Live Updates: CBSE, ICSE, State Boards Timetable For Classes 10, 12
Soon after the release of the CBSE exam schedule, several states began announcing the reopening of schools to prepare Classes 10, 12 students. States like Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, Bihar, Karnataka, Assam, and West Bengal amongst the few that have released Classes 10, 12 exam timetable.
As per the directive, CBSE Board exams 2021 are scheduled to begin on May 4 and end on May 14 while the Classes 10, 12 practical exams will be conducted on school-level from March 1 onwards. As a full subject-wise date sheet is yet to be released, students have been eagerly waiting for the board to release the final CBSE date sheet 2021.
Soon after the release of the CBSE exam schedule, several states began announcing the reopening of schools and colleges to prepare Classes 10, 12 students. Although CBSE and state boards have reduced Classes 10, 12 syllabi by 30%, schools are still considering the requests of lakh of students to resume physical classes as online education doesn’t cater to the need.
States like Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Karnataka, Assam, and West Bengal amongst the few that have released the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2021 schedule.
Though the Health Ministry had issued COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for reopening schools and colleges, various states have also released their own health guidelines for educational institutes.
Follow live updates to check how states are getting ready and what is the status of the state board exam 2021:
Live updates
CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Practical, Pre-Board Exams
The Delhi Government guideline on conducting the CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 practical and pre-board exams states that no symptomatic student or staff will be allowed in the school premises and mandatory screening for temperature will be conducted at the entrance. COVID-19 hand hygiene and other measures including using face masks, social distancing norms have to be followed.
Gujarat Board Exam Date 2021
GSEB Class 12 practical examination for science stream will be conducted from March 30 onwards, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board informed. As per the GSEB HSC time table 2021, the theory examination will be held in two shifts, morning from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm and evening from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.
Delhi Board Exam Guidelines
As per the directive, only those schools which fall out of the containment zones will be allowed to reopen for CBSE practical examination 2021. They will have to submit a plan of COVID-19 preparedness to the Directorate Of Education Government and seek its permission to reopen.
Delhi Classes 10, 12 Board Exams 2021
The Delhi Government has announced the process of practical examinations, internal assignments, and project work for Classes 10 and 12 of the state schools. It has stated that the pre-boards will be tentatively held for Class 10 from April 1 to April 15 and for Class 12 from March 20 to April 15, 2021. The state schools to reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18 to help them prepare for the upcoming CBSE board examinations 2021.
Pune, Puducherry, Nashik Schools Reopening
Several states have reopened their schools from January 4, 2021, including schools in Pune that are managed by the Pune Municipal Corporation. Nashik schools from Classes 9 to 11 and Puducherry schools for only half-a-day from 10 am to 1 pm while the full-day schedule is likely to resume from January 18.
Maharashtra SSC And HSC Exam Date 2021
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is likely to release the exam timetable for secondary school certificate (Class 10) and higher secondary certificate (Class 12) this week. Earlier Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that the Maharashtra State Board exams 2021 are likely to commence after April 15 for HSC and after May 1 for SSC candidates.
PSEB: Punjab Board Exam Date 2021
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the exam dates. As per the PSEB, The Class 10 and Class 12 exams, according to the PSEB matriculation and senior secondary exam dates, are scheduled from April 9 and March 22 respectively.
Class 5 exams will be held from March 16 to March 24, PSEB Class 8 exams between March 22 and April 7.
Goa Board Exam Date 2021
Goa state board exams 2021 will be held from April 24. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced that 30 per cent of the syllabus would be reduced for the current academic year. Goa reopened its schools for Classes 10 and 12 from on November 21 with COVID-19 protocols.
Jharkhand Board Exam Date 2021
Jharkhand will hold the board exams 2021 from March 9 to March 26. The state has reopened its schools for Classes 9 to 12 last year in December.
Bihar Board Exam Date 2021
In a latest move, Bihar has postponed board exams till February 1 and the last exam has been scheduled for February 13. Bihar reopened schools for Classes 10 and 12 from January 1 onward and for Classes 9 and 11 from January 4 onward.
Odisha Board Exam Date 2021
Odisha state board 2021 will hold practical exams for Class 10 students from April 27 to May 2 and for Class 12 students from April 29 to May 14 and theory exams from May 3 to June 11. Odisha reopened its schools for Classes 10 and 12 on January 8 and ensured 100 days of classes before the board exams.
Assam Board Exam Date 2021
Assam Class 10 HSLC exams and Class 12 Higher Secondary exams will commence on May 11 and May 12 respectively. Assam has partially reopened its schools from January 1 onward.
Uttar Pradesh Board Exam Date 2021
Uttar Pradesh state board held the registration process for board exams till January 5, 2021, while the UP Board date sheet is still awaited. Uttar Pradesh had reopened its schools for Classes 10 and 12 last year in December after preparing as per the COVID-10 protocol.
Karnataka Board Exams Date 2021
Karnataka state board exams will be held from May 2021 onward. The second-year pre-university (Class-12) exams would commence in the second week of May and the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC-Class 10) in the first week of June. Karnataka has partially reopened its schools and all the pre-university colleges from January 1.
West Bengal Board Exam Dates 2021
West Bengal will conduct the Class 10 Board exams from June 1, 2021, to June 10, 2021. The Class 12 Board exams will be conducted from June 15 to June 30. The state has given automatic promotion for Classes 6 to 9. It is yet to take a call on resume offline classes for schools and colleges.
Rajasthan Board Exam Date 2021
Rajasthan state board exam dates have not been released yet. However, the state had reopened its schools for Class 10 and Class 12 last year in December 2020 with 50 per cent capacity. Students are being called on alternate days. The rest of the school reopened on January 1, 2020.
Rajasthan will open its regular colleges from January 18 while medical colleges and universities were reopened on January 11.
School Reopening And Closing
As per a survey, only 26 per cent of 19,000 parents across the country are interested in sending their children to school if they receive the COVID-19 vaccine.