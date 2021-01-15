Board Exam Date 2021 Live Updates: CBSE, ICSE, State Boards Timetable For Classes 10, 12

As per the directive, CBSE Board exams 2021 are scheduled to begin on May 4 and end on May 14 while the Classes 10, 12 practical exams will be conducted on school-level from March 1 onwards. As a full subject-wise date sheet is yet to be released, students have been eagerly waiting for the board to release the final CBSE date sheet 2021.

Soon after the release of the CBSE exam schedule, several states began announcing the reopening of schools and colleges to prepare Classes 10, 12 students. Although CBSE and state boards have reduced Classes 10, 12 syllabi by 30%, schools are still considering the requests of lakh of students to resume physical classes as online education doesn’t cater to the need.

States like Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Karnataka, Assam, and West Bengal amongst the few that have released the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2021 schedule.

Though the Health Ministry had issued COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for reopening schools and colleges, various states have also released their own health guidelines for educational institutes.

Follow live updates to check how states are getting ready and what is the status of the state board exam 2021: